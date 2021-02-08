$159.48 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $159.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.79 million and the highest is $161.16 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $145.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $647.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.59 million to $663.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $688.26 million, with estimates ranging from $647.23 million to $725.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

