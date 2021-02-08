$18.35 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post sales of $18.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $199.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.34 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $98.89 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

