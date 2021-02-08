18,100 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $306.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.16. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

