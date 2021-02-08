18,304 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.51. 9,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.42. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

