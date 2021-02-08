19,053 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 87 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $497.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.03 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.79.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.