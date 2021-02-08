1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.91

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.91 and last traded at $56.74, with a volume of 13298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,344.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $448,094.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,431.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,302,364 shares of company stock worth $52,658,344.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after buying an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,699,000 after buying an additional 58,758 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,947,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,698,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after buying an additional 985,523 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

