1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA) Shares Up 7.1%

1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.44 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). Approximately 58,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 32,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The company has a market capitalization of £33.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

