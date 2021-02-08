1World Trading 56.8% Higher Over Last Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $10,800.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.00 or 0.01063986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.35 or 0.05518590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000153 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

