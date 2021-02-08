20,538 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $150,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.04. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

