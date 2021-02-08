21,223 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,492. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

