$23.11 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce sales of $23.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $25.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $91.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.91 million, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

NGM stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.97.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Svennilson Peter boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 18,017,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

