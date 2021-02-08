231,070 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,937,000. PACCAR makes up about 1.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $97.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

