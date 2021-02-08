$25.50 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post sales of $25.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $19.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $95.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $99.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.45 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $172.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

