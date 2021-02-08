2key.network Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $125,988.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.69 or 0.01056858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.63 or 0.05381056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000150 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,831,471 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.