$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce sales of $3.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.27 million and the highest is $3.40 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $10.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 million to $11.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.88 million, with estimates ranging from $16.33 million to $19.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 3,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Intellicheck by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $243.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $13.38.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

