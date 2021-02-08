$33.17 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $33.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.40 million to $33.93 million. Kamada posted sales of $32.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $134.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.10 million to $135.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $103.23 million, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $106.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of KMDA opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Kamada by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 10.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

