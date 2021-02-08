$369.38 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce $369.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $398.46 million. FirstCash posted sales of $466.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

FCFS opened at $60.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,690,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 257,832 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,571,000 after acquiring an additional 176,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,932,000 after acquiring an additional 158,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,940 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

