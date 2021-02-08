375,000 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

