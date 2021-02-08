37,738 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 29,245 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 335,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 171,596 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 424,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,329.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $57.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

