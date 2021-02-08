$38.22 Million in Sales Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce $38.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.60 million and the lowest is $35.84 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $25.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year sales of $182.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.05 million to $184.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $356.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK opened at $33.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 4.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

