3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 9.2%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.35. Approximately 7,166,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 24,948,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

