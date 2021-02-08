$441.26 Million in Sales Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report sales of $441.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.70 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $425.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $875,489 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

