4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $49.99

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.99, but opened at $47.93. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 3,521 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.