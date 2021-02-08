4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 115.9% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $27,984.14 and approximately $4,990.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01188757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.22 or 0.06032355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

