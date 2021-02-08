$57.35 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $57.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.60 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $227.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $230.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $228.50 million, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $33.33 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

