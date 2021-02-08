$6.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.78 billion and the lowest is $4.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $9.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $23.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $26.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

PAA stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,960,000 after acquiring an additional 419,305 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

