603,427 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 603,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.57 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

