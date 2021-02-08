60,528 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR remained flat at $$57.75 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,700. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37.

