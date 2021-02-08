62,300 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Intel comprises 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

