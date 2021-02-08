$642.92 Million in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce sales of $642.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.08 million to $662.00 million. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 577,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 368,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 355,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

