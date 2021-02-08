7,325 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,607,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.21. 661,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,127,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $332.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

