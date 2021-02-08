$752.21 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post sales of $752.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.16 million. Ciena reported sales of $832.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

