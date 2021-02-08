$770.20 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $770.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $758.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $782.10 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $709.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $64.72 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.