79,602 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,841,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,610,000 after buying an additional 119,166 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 788,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 639,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,668,000 after acquiring an additional 452,519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.71. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,654. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

