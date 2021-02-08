$81.10 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce $81.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $75.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $318.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $319.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $322.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

