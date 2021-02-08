$828.14 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to report $828.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $857.30 million. Colfax reported sales of $888.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colfax.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -792.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. Colfax has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $42.43.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

