8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $37,322.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000111 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001940 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

