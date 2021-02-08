908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.90

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.14, with a volume of 4329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.57.

In other 908 Devices news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $17,086,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $18,509,000.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

