9,470 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,912. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

