Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Cap of $6.37 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $6.37 billion and approximately $1.85 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $515.76 or 0.01188757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 77.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.22 or 0.06032355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,353,310 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

