AAX Token Market Capitalization Tops $187,631.07 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $187,631.07 and approximately $20,286.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token token can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.66 or 0.01050334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.98 or 0.05414183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AAX Token Token Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

AAX Token Token Trading

AAX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.