ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.