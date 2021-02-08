Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.75

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.75 and last traded at $125.22, with a volume of 29215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

The stock has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $19,208,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 71,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 499,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

