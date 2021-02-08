AbbVie Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

ABBV opened at $108.73 on Monday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,650,000 after buying an additional 200,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

