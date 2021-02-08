Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Shares Up 2.8%

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZY)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. 5,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Abcam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

