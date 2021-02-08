Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.97

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

ABST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Equities analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0633 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

