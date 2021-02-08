Aby J. Mathew Sells 18,483 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $739,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,960,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.94. 256,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,640,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.