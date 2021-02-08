AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Up 8.5%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 324,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 481,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $548.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

