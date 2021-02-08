Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.88

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.88 and last traded at $114.84, with a volume of 10985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIA. Northland Securities upped their price target on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

