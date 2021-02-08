ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Elena Ridloff Sells 2,051 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elena Ridloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44.

ACAD stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. 660,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2,587.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

